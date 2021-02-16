1623 arrested over kite-flying, 475,000 kites recovered

The police arrested 1623 persons on the charge of flying kites and recovered 475,000 kites from their possession during last six weeks

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :The police arrested 1623 persons on the charge of flying kites and recovered 475,000 kites from their possession during last six weeks.

A police spokesman said on Tuesday that on the special direction of City Police Officer (CPO), various teams were constituted with clear-cut instruction to take strict action against kite-fliers across the district.

The police conducted raids and nabbed 1623 persons, besides discovering 11 kites making set-ups.

The police recovered 475,000 kites, 13906 bundles of chemical coated string, and other paraphernalia from their possession.

The police registered 1589 cased against the accused after locking them behind bars,it was learnt.