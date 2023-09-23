Open Menu

1626 Cases Registered Against Power Pilferers In Multan Region

Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2023 | 02:31 AM

1626 cases registered against power pilferers in Multan region

MULTAN, Sep 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :Strict action was being taken against power pilferers in Multan region under the directions of RPO as 1626 cases of electricity theft have been registered during 15 days.

RPO Capt (R) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary said that 426 power pilferers have been arrested and challaned across the region.

He said that electricity was a national asset and all resources are being used to protect it.

He urged the citizens to identify the people stealing the national asset on 15 or inform to the department concerned.

The name of the informant will be kept confidential, RPO concluded.

