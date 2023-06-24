Open Menu

1,626,500 Hajj Pilgrims Arrived Through International Entry Points

Muhammad Irfan Published June 24, 2023 | 09:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :Saudi Arabia's General Directorate of Passports announced that 1,626,500 pilgrims have arrived through all the Kingdom's air, land, and sea ports during this year's Hajj season of 1444 AH, as of the end of Friday, SPA reported on Saturday.

The Passports Directorate indicated that the number of pilgrims arriving from outside the Kingdom through air ports was 1,559,053 pilgrims, including 240,137 beneficiaries of the "Makkah Route Initiative".

The number of arrivals through land ports was 60,617 pilgrims, while the number of arrivals through sea ports was 6,830 pilgrims, SPA reported.

The Passports Directorate emphasized its commitment to leveraging all its capabilities to facilitate the entry procedures for pilgrims.

This includes equipping its platforms at international air, land, and sea ports with the latest technological devices, operated by qualified human cadres proficient in different languages.

