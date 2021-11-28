1629 suspects of aerial firing apprehended in current year: CCPO

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Abbas Ahsan Sunday said that as many as 1300 cases of aerial firing were registered during current year in which 1629 suspects were booked under the relevant law.

In a statement issued here, CCPO said that police have arrested 6154 persons for brandishing of arms by registering 5876 cases.

He said that total of 620 kalashnikovs, 73 kalakovs, 576 rifles, 541 short-guns and 6,986 pistols were recovered from the arrested persons.

Abbas said that crackdown against aerial firing would be continued till the achievement of the desired target of maintaining peaceful society at all cost. He said the aim of the crackdown was to save precious lives that fall prey to the practice of aerial firing especially during weddings.