16,290 POs Wanted In Serious Crimes Arrested This Year
Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2025 | 09:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) In line with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's safe Punjab vision, Punjab Police is continuing its crackdown against dangerous habitual and proclaimed offenders.
In this effort, 16,290 proclaimed offenders wanted in serious crimes have been arrested across the province, including Lahore, during the current year. According to the details, among the arrested proclaimed offenders, 5055 are in Category A and 11235 in Category B. Additionally, Punjab Police has arrested 6690 judicial absconders. Among the arrested criminals, 1255 belong to Category A and 5435 to Category B judicial absconders. During the operations, 3,820 target offenders (habitual criminals) were also arrested, including 1595 in Category A and 2225 in Category B. Six proclaimed offenders wanted in serious crimes were arrested from abroad and extradited to Pakistan.
Punjab Police spokesperson informed that in the provincial capital Lahore, more than 3440 proclaimed offenders were arrested this year, including 2815 judicial absconders and over 1680 target offenders (habitual criminals). Last year, over 140,000 proclaimed offenders, 67,825 judicial absconders, and 36,491 target offenders (habitual criminals) were arrested.
IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar praised the police teams for their successful operations and directed them to further intensify the crackdown. He emphasized that through effective investigations, cases should be completed quickly and criminals should be given appropriate punishments. The RPOs and DPOs should personally monitor the crackdown and targeted operations against dangerous criminals.
