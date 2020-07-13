UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

163 Criminals Arrested In One Day

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 07:30 PM

163 criminals arrested in one day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :The police have arrested 163 criminals including 8 proclaimed offenders from Faisalabad during the past 24 hours.

A police spokesman said on Monday that the police arrested 61 drug-traffickers and recovered 28.

860 kilogrammes of charas and 3718 litres of liquor from them besides nabbing 13 kite dealers along with 80 kites and 500 bundles of string.

Similarly, the police also arrested 44 illicit weapon holders and recovered 34 pistols, seven guns, two repeaters and one rifle from their possession besides nabbing 37 gamblers along with bet money of Rs.22,750 during this period. Further investigation was under way.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Money Criminals From Weapon

Recent Stories

Teenager accuses TikTokker of gang rape in Lahore

35 minutes ago

Summer Camp launched with a programme that include ..

36 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change tours waste-to-energy p ..

36 minutes ago

Jafza records 10.6% increase in retail, e-commerce ..

51 minutes ago

Abid Ali asks fans for good wishes for England Tou ..

1 hour ago

UAE set to become 1st Arab nation to explore other ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.