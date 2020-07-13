163 criminals arrested in one day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :The police have arrested 163 criminals including 8 proclaimed offenders from Faisalabad during the past 24 hours.

A police spokesman said on Monday that the police arrested 61 drug-traffickers and recovered 28.

860 kilogrammes of charas and 3718 litres of liquor from them besides nabbing 13 kite dealers along with 80 kites and 500 bundles of string.

Similarly, the police also arrested 44 illicit weapon holders and recovered 34 pistols, seven guns, two repeaters and one rifle from their possession besides nabbing 37 gamblers along with bet money of Rs.22,750 during this period. Further investigation was under way.