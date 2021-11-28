UrduPoint.com

163 Distribution Transformers Replaced In 2021-22

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 06:20 PM

163 distribution transformers replaced in 2021-22

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) has replaced 163 distribution transformers of two-phase during the fiscal year 2021-22 under the project to improve distribution system and provide electricity with best voltage of consumers.

According a handout issued here on Sunday, in line with special directives of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mepco Engineer Akram-Ul-Haq, the power distribution system was being improved and different projects were being launched for the facilitation of consumers.

From July to October 2020, the company has replaced 163 distribution transformers with funds of Rs 22.2 millions. The company has replaced 43 transformers in Multan circle, 33 in DG Khan, 12 in Vehari, 38 in Bahawalpur, 10 in Sahiwal, nine in Rahimyar Khan, eight in Muzaffargarh and 10 transformers have been replaced in Bahawalnager circle, handout added.

