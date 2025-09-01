163 People, 201 Animals Rescued In Tandlianwala Flood Operations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2025 | 02:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) has rescued as many as 163 people along with their belongings and 201 animals during last five days of continuous flood relief operations in Tandlianwala area near River Ravi.
District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Ehtisham Wahla said here on Monday that six flood posts and five relief camps were set up in the region to effectively tackle flood situation and provide timely assistance to the displaced population.
He said that every possible facility was being extended to the families who had been forced to leave their homes due to the rising flood waters.
Apart from saving human lives, Rescue 1122 teams also gave special attention to the rescue of animals as they were a vital source of livelihood for the affected communities, he added.
He said that Rescue 1122 was committed to protect both people and their livestock. However, public cooperation was imperative to tackle the situation amicably.
He appealed the residents of low-lying areas to evacuate without delay in order to minimize risks.
The people should immediately call Rescue 1122 helpline in case of any emergency so that timely assistance could be provided, he added.
