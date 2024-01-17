163 POs, 131 Court Absconders Arrested
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2024 | 05:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) The police arrested 763 alleged criminals including 163 proclaimed offenders (POs) and 131 court absconders (CAs) during fortnight from different parts of Faisalabad.
Spokesman Nawaz said here on Wednesday that the police nabbed 160 illicit weapon-holders and recovered 118 pistols, five rifles, nine guns, 7 Kalashnikovs, two repeaters, one revolver and 430 bullets from them accused during this period.
Similarly, the police arrested 190 drug-traffickers and recovered 49.350-kg chars, 1.560-kg heroin, 5-kg opium, 1,888 litres of liquor, 248 litres of lahan (raw liquor) and 900-kg bhakki (poppy dust) in addition to nabbing 34 gamblers, eight violators of the Rent Act, nine users of fake number-plates in their vehicles, 50 shopkeepers over illegal gas decanting, 11 firework sellers and seven violators of the Sound System Act during this period, he added.
