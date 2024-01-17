Open Menu

163 POs, 131 Court Absconders Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2024 | 05:50 PM

163 POs, 131 court absconders arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) The police arrested 763 alleged criminals including 163 proclaimed offenders (POs) and 131 court absconders (CAs) during fortnight from different parts of Faisalabad.

Spokesman Nawaz said here on Wednesday that the police nabbed 160 illicit weapon-holders and recovered 118 pistols, five rifles, nine guns, 7 Kalashnikovs, two repeaters, one revolver and 430 bullets from them accused during this period.

Similarly, the police arrested 190 drug-traffickers and recovered 49.350-kg chars, 1.560-kg heroin, 5-kg opium, 1,888 litres of liquor, 248 litres of lahan (raw liquor) and 900-kg bhakki (poppy dust) in addition to nabbing 34 gamblers, eight violators of the Rent Act, nine users of fake number-plates in their vehicles, 50 shopkeepers over illegal gas decanting, 11 firework sellers and seven violators of the Sound System Act during this period, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Rent Vehicles Criminals Gas From Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan secures $700m IMF bailout amid economic c ..

Pakistan secures $700m IMF bailout amid economic challenges

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan expels Iranian ambassador, recalls it's e ..

Pakistan expels Iranian ambassador, recalls it's envoy from Tehran

53 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Jordan agree to realize significant pote ..

Pakistan, Jordan agree to realize significant potential in all domains of defenc ..

59 minutes ago
 Blast near Quetta hospital leaves five people inju ..

Blast near Quetta hospital leaves five people injured

3 hours ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns violation of its airspa ..

Pakistan strongly condemns violation of its airspace by Iran

4 hours ago
 PM vows to provide conducive environment to privat ..

PM vows to provide conducive environment to private sector to flourish businesse ..

4 hours ago
Cricketer Khalid Latif enters election arena with ..

Cricketer Khalid Latif enters election arena with TLP ticket

5 hours ago
 Rashid is likely to Miss PSL 9 due to lower-back s ..

Rashid is likely to Miss PSL 9 due to lower-back surgery

5 hours ago
 New Zealand clinches T20 series with a 45-run vict ..

New Zealand clinches T20 series with a 45-run victory over Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2024

9 hours ago
 Widespread fog forces closure of major highways ac ..

Widespread fog forces closure of major highways across Punjab, Northern areas

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan