Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco) teams have detected 163 cases of electricity pilferage in Pasrur tehsil during a special campaign, launched against power theft there

XEN Gepco Pasrur Muhammad Ashraf Ali said that Gepco got registered separate cases against the accused consumers. He said that Gepco fined Rs 8.5 million to the power pilferers.