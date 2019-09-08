UrduPoint.com
163,000 Hujjaj Return Home

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sun 08th September 2019 | 10:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) :Over 163,000 Pakistani hujjaj from out of a total of 200,000 have so far returned home after performing the sacred religious obligation of hajj.

A spokesman of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony said in a statement that over 94,000 government and 69,000 private scheme have arrived country after performing hajj.

He said over 67,000 hujjaj have already reached Madina Munawwara for leaving home after eight days stay there.

While 62 government scheme hujjaj were still present at Makkah Mukarmma and 29,000 of those were present at Madina Munawwara.

The post hajj flight operation would continue from Jeddah and Madina Airports to 10 Pakistani airports. The post hajj flight operation would continue till September 15.

More Stories From Pakistan

