1,632 underage drivers booked in four days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) After an incident in Defence, where six people were killed by an underage driver hitting their car, the traffic police is conducting a massive crackdown against underage driving in the provincial Metropolis.

During the last four days, 1,632 cases have been registered and hundreds of vehicles were impounded in various police stations, police sources told APP on Friday.

Lahore Traffic Police sources said that a case would also be registered against those who hand over their vehicles and motorcycles to minors.

The sources said that the CTO Lahore has warned parents that they should never let their children below the age of 18 years drive a car or motorcycle, otherwise they will be responsible for their children's future, he added.

Building a criminal record of any child can lead to difficulties in obtaining government jobs and visas, they said, adding now an FIR would also be registered against under age drivers.

Parents should accept responsibility and never allow their young children to drive, they added.

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday has issued ordered a crackdown on underage drivers throughout the province.

The CM directed that strict measures should be taken against such drivers to resolve the issue once and for all.

The Inspector General of Police, CCPO Lahore, and all RPOs were given explicit instructions by CM Mohsin Naqvi to carry out the crackdown. He also sought a daily report of action taken in all regions, including Lahore.