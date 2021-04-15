16338 flour bags sold in a day at Ramzan Bazaars

Citizens have purchased 16338 flour bags from 11 Ramazan Bazaars of the district during the first Ramazan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Citizens have purchased 16338 flour bags from 11 Ramazan Bazaars of the district during the first Ramazan.

According to a handout issued by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad here on Thursday, the district administration offering subsidy on different commodities to citizens through 11 Ramazan Bazaars across the district.

The district administration offering subsidy on flour, sugar, Ghee, meat and other commodities.

The administration provided 19019 flour bags at Ramazan Bazaars out of which 16338 sold in a day.

It was mentioned in the notification that 11,655 kg sugar, 871 kg cooking oil, 2616 kg Ghee and 2212 kg meat has been sold on first Ramazan.

The district government offering Rs 65 subsidy on four bag of 10 kg, Rs 20 on sugar, Rs 16 on cooking oil, Rs 11 on Ghee and Rs 10 per kg subsidy was being offered on meat at the Bazaars.