UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

16338 Flour Bags Sold In A Day At Ramzan Bazaars

Sumaira FH 13 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 08:50 PM

16338 flour bags sold in a day at Ramzan Bazaars

Citizens have purchased 16338 flour bags from 11 Ramazan Bazaars of the district during the first Ramazan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Citizens have purchased 16338 flour bags from 11 Ramazan Bazaars of the district during the first Ramazan.

According to a handout issued by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad here on Thursday, the district administration offering subsidy on different commodities to citizens through 11 Ramazan Bazaars across the district.

The district administration offering subsidy on flour, sugar, Ghee, meat and other commodities.

The administration provided 19019 flour bags at Ramazan Bazaars out of which 16338 sold in a day.

It was mentioned in the notification that 11,655 kg sugar, 871 kg cooking oil, 2616 kg Ghee and 2212 kg meat has been sold on first Ramazan.

The district government offering Rs 65 subsidy on four bag of 10 kg, Rs 20 on sugar, Rs 16 on cooking oil, Rs 11 on Ghee and Rs 10 per kg subsidy was being offered on meat at the Bazaars.

Related Topics

Oil From Government Flour

Recent Stories

Diamer-Bhasha Dam's Cableway Bridge-2 be made oper ..

4 minutes ago

EU-UK trade deal passes key vote in European Parli ..

4 minutes ago

Kiev Lodges Protest With Russia Over Partial Closu ..

4 minutes ago

Iran to Abandon JCPOA Talks in Vienna If They Are ..

4 minutes ago

Ukrainian Diplomat's Statement on 'Nuclear Status' ..

4 minutes ago

Minister visits Ramazan bazaar

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.