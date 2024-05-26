1634 cases registered against electricity thieves in Rwp division

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) 1634 cases were registered against electricity thieves in Rawalpindi division during special campaign launched on Sept 7, 2023.

According to a Commissioner Office spokesperson, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak had directed the authorities concerned to take indiscriminate action against electricity thieves.

She informed that the Commissioner had also instructed the officers to accelerate the ongoing operation against power theft.

The officers during a briefing informed the Commissioner about the measures taken across the division regarding anti-electricity theft.

1344 accused were arrested and recoveries amounting to Rs 106.68 million were made during the campaign.

The Commissioner said that the people face load-shedding and overcharging due to those involved in power theft. Electricity thieves do not deserve any concession.

All the officers in collaboration with IESCO staff should speed up action against electricity thieves and defaulters, Engineer Aamir Khattak directed the authorities concerned.

During the briefing he also ordered that all-out efforts should be made to ensure 100 percent recoveries in all districts and action should be taken on priority basis against big power thieves and defaulters.

The electricity connections of those involved in electricity theft should be disconnected immediately, the Commissioner issued directives and ordered that all available resources should be utilized to prevent power theft besides compiling a record of FIRs against electricity thieves.

All big and small industries and ice factories across the division should be specially checked. Special attention should be given to commercial settlements as there is a high risk of power theft, Engineer Aamir Khattak said.