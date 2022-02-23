1634 raids conducted in seven Tehsils of Rwp to check profiteering

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Administration has conducted 1634 raids in seven tehsils of the district to check profiteering and imposed Rs 149,300 fines on 153 violators while a shop was sealed besides registration of a FIR against a profiteer during the last 24 hours .

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities concerned on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Amin Mengal had accelerated their ongoing operations to check profiteering, availability of daily use items and provide relief to the citizens.

He informed that the Commissioner had instructed the officers concerned to regularly monitor the rates particularly of daily use items in the open market and try to ensure provision of vegetables and other food items to the citizens at official rates.

All the price magistrates were directed to remain in the field and take strict action in accordance with the law against profiteers to provide relief to the citizens.

Cases should also be registered against the rules violators and they should be sent behind the bars, the Commissioner said and instructed the administration officers to ensure availability of urea at official rates.

He said the rate lists must be displayed at prominent places at the shops besides ensuring establishment of DC counters at general stores.

The Commissioner said that the price control meetings should be held weekly to evaluate performance of the price magistrates.

The spokesman informed that raids were conducted in Gular Khan, Kahuta, Kalar Syedan, Kotli Sattian, Murree, Taxila, Rawalpindi City and Saddar areas and action in accordance with the law was taken against the violators.

