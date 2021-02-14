UrduPoint.com
163,48,88 Children Vaccinated For Typhoid

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 05:20 PM

163,48,88 children vaccinated for typhoid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Around 163,48,88 children between 9 months to 15 years of age, were administered anti-typhoid injection under a two week long drive launched in 123 union councils of the district , Chief Executive Officer(CEO)District Health Authority .Dr Faiza Kanwal said here on Sunday .

Under the ongoing vigorous drive, she told APP that 163,48,88 children had so far been administered typhoid vaccine while the set target to cover 18,76,539 children would be achieved till February 15.

During the campaign, she said vaccination was also being administered to children of 9 months to 15 years of age at educational institutions besides who were present at home.

The CEO informed that 120% children had been covered in Gujar Khan,109% Kahuta,102% Kalar Syeda,96% Kotli Sayttia,92%Murree,95%Rawalpindi Cantt,95%Rawalpindi city,96% RWP rural and 95% in Taxila. Dr Faiza urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role for elimination of the crippling disease from the society. "The parents should cooperate with the special teams so that the set target could be achieved," she added. The CEO said a healthy child was essential for a healthy society and this message should be conveyed in every nook and corner of the district

More Stories From Pakistan

