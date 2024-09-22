16,355-kg Expired Food Items Seized, Discarded
Umer Jamshaid Published September 22, 2024 | 07:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Additional Director General Punjab Food Authority (FDA) Sardar Asif Dogar seized 16,355 kilograms (kg) of expired food items and spices from Industrial Estate Chak Jhumra and discarded it.
A PFA spokesman said here on Sunday that Additional DG Sardar Asif Dogar, along with his team, conducted surprise checking of various food factories in Industrial Estate Chak Jhumra and confiscated 15,000-kg expired spice, 640-kg expired jam, 320-kg plum sauce, 280-kg chilli sauce and 115-kg other expired food items from various factories.
The PFA teams sealed premises of these factories and discarded the seized items later on, spokesman added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024
KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna
Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares
Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat
Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur
London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery
PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man shot dead over petty dispute39 seconds ago
-
2 arrested for torturing man42 seconds ago
-
Governor KP stresses for free judiciary, strengthening democracy44 seconds ago
-
E-challans system started for policemen riding motorcycles without helmets48 seconds ago
-
Man killed real brother brutally51 seconds ago
-
Sikandar Zeeshan visits Dar-ul-Amaan, Kashana54 seconds ago
-
Minor killed, two hurt as trailer run over them11 minutes ago
-
Punjab police conducted 79,709 raids against drug dealers this year11 minutes ago
-
CM takes note of rape incident11 minutes ago
-
Detention orders of 487 PTI activists, leaders withdrawn11 minutes ago
-
Modern methods for family planning under way: DG21 minutes ago
-
Provision of basic amenities to citizens should be top priority of govt: Ombudsman31 minutes ago