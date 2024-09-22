16,355-kg expired food items seized, discarded

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Additional Director General Punjab Food Authority (FDA) Sardar Asif Dogar seized 16,355 kilograms (kg) of expired food items and spices from Industrial Estate Chak Jhumra and discarded it.

A PFA spokesman said here on Sunday that Additional DG Sardar Asif Dogar, along with his team, conducted surprise checking of various food factories in Industrial Estate Chak Jhumra and confiscated 15,000-kg expired spice, 640-kg expired jam, 320-kg plum sauce, 280-kg chilli sauce and 115-kg other expired food items from various factories.

The PFA teams sealed premises of these factories and discarded the seized items later on, spokesman added.