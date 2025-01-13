- Home
- Pakistan
- 1,638 arrests, 458 convictions in human trafficking cases last year: Minister for Law and Justice Az ..
1,638 Arrests, 458 Convictions In Human Trafficking Cases Last Year: Minister For Law And Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar
Sumaira FH Published January 13, 2025 | 11:14 PM
Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar informed the National Assembly on Monday that 1,638 arrests were made, and 458 traffickers were convicted in human trafficking cases over the past year
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar informed the National Assembly on Monday that 1,638 arrests were made, and 458 traffickers were convicted in human trafficking cases over the past year.
Responding to a Calling Attention Notice regarding not taking adequate measures against the human trafficking mafia in the country, the minister said that stringent actions are being taken against human trafficking under the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
He highlighted that measures were not limited to criminal networks alone but also extended to addressing corruption within the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). "Action has been taken against FIA officials found complicit with traffickers," Tarar said, underscoring the government’s zero-tolerance policy toward such practices.
The minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to curbing human trafficking and ensuring justice for the victims of this heinous crime.
APP/sra-zah
Recent Stories
PA speaker forms body on controversial bill to allow CM's aides to head committe ..
Punjab Agri dept issues strategy to deal with pink bollworm attack
Political dialogue key to overcoming national challenges: Senator Afnan
ECO Arts and Calligraphy Exhibition concludes, celebrating cultural diversity an ..
Malala wraps up Pakistan visit on note to advance girls’ education
CM expresses satisfaction on successful operation against militants in Kachhi
Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan announces new Rescue 1122 ce ..
1,638 arrests, 458 convictions in human trafficking cases last year: Minister fo ..
No compromise on the quality of studies in AJK-based medical colleges: Azad Jamm ..
Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan enforces Zero-Tolerance poli ..
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with the Prime Minister of Finland
SBP Governor reaffirms commitment to further increase financial inclusion throug ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PA speaker forms body on controversial bill to allow CM's aides to head committees, commissions8 minutes ago
-
Political dialogue key to overcoming national challenges: Senator Afnan1 minute ago
-
ECO Arts and Calligraphy Exhibition concludes, celebrating cultural diversity and artistic excellenc ..1 minute ago
-
Malala wraps up Pakistan visit on note to advance girls’ education1 minute ago
-
CM expresses satisfaction on successful operation against militants in Kachhi1 minute ago
-
Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan announces new Rescue 1122 centers for key locati ..1 minute ago
-
1,638 arrests, 458 convictions in human trafficking cases last year: Minister for Law and Justice Az ..54 seconds ago
-
Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan enforces Zero-Tolerance policy against illegal d ..57 seconds ago
-
Police arrests drug peddler, recover liqour59 seconds ago
-
CM pledges improved governance & transparency in GB1 minute ago
-
Rising terrorism linked to NATO’s leftover weapons: Anwar ul Haq Kakar41 minutes ago
-
Any attempt to disturb nation’s peace to be met with decisive, overwhelming force: COAS41 minutes ago