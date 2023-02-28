UrduPoint.com

1,638 New IT Companies Got Registered With PSEB In 2022

Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2023

1,638 new IT companies got registered with PSEB in 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Around 1,638 new IT companies got registered with Pakistan Software Export board (PSEB) in 2022, said an official of the IT ministry.

He said that during the same period, about 761 call centers and 1,463 freelancers were also registered with the PSEB.

He said the ministry was also establishing specialized incubation centers in agriculture and textile, aerospace technologies, gaming and animation to create more businesses in these areas and boost exports.

For the provision of early-stage investment, he said Ignite was starting an accelerator programme so that early-age startups can sustain their businesses.

Ignite is collaborating with international partners like Plug & Play, orbit, DMZ , 500 global and hub 71 so that the local startup ecosystem can be exposed to international investors.

He said that about 33 million people have got themselves registered for freelancing courses under the DG Skills Programmes of Ignite, which is 75% more than the target.

By June 2022, the freelancers trained with DG Skills have earned a whopping $290 million, adding to the country's foreign exchange reserves.

