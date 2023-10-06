164 development schemes underway in Sargodha district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Work is underway on 164 schemes of various departments at an estimated cost Rs 48.18 billion under the annual development programme in the district.

This was informed to a meeting chaired by the Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali here on Friday.

ADC Finance and Planning Shoaib Niswana, Deputy Director Development Mehtab Yasin, CEO Education Authority Sardar Akhtar Abbas Baloch and XEN Public Health Engineering Muhammad Ali, other heads of departments also participated in the meeting.

It was told the meeting that for the current financial year, Rs 5.12 billion had been allocated for the schemes, out of which Rs 1.83 billion was released and 71% of the released funds utilized.

The meeting was informed that two more new schemes of ADB estimated at Rs 76 million were approved this year.

Under the annual development programme, work continues on 14 schemes of water drainage and supply, 27 of the local government, 68 of the construction and repair of roads, 13 of the building department, two of the higher education department, five of sports department, 6 of the health department, 4 of the social welfare department, 13 of canal, two schemes of human rights and minority affairs, one scheme each of minerals, agriculture, industry, Information Technology, environment, PHA and school education.

The DC directed the departments concerned to ensure transparent use of available funds, speedy work and strict monitoring of the schemes.