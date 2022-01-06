UrduPoint.com

164 Doctors Dismissed Under PEEDA Act

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2022 | 07:05 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) has removed 164 doctors from their duties under the PEEDA Act 2006.

According to the P&SHD sources on Thursday, Secretary PSH&D Imran Sikander Baloch had dismissed 164 doctors under the PEEDA Act 2006 and a list of the doctors had been publicized.

The action has been taken after issuance of repeated warnings and show-cause notices for being absent from the duty. The P&SHD had also issued ads in national newspapers to put it in public notice.

Talking about dismissal of medical officers, the secretary P&SHD said that regular absentees of doctors in government hospitals would not be tolerated at all. He added medical officers were bound to abide by the rules of PEEDA Act and it was a moral responsibility of doctors to remain present on their duties.

He said strict action would be taken against such health professionals on violation in futureas there was no place for irresponsible officers and staff in the department.

