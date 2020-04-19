164 more arrested over violation of Section 144, lockdown

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :District administration Peshawar arrested 164 more in crackdown on the violators of the Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (Cr.PC), violation of lockdown and roaming in bazaars without any justification.

The fresh arrests have reached the tally of the arrested persons during last three days to 511, said a press release issued here Sunday.

In this connection Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar carried out checking in Khyber Bazaar and Kissa Khwani along with Assistant Commissioner (AC) Nauman Ali Shah and nabbed several persons under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) over violation of the Section 144 of Cr.

PC.

Similarly, other ACs including Dr. Ihtesham-ul-Haq, Islahuddin and Rizwana Dar also arrested large number of people from Charsadda Road, G.T.Road, Bara Road and Pishtakhara while Additional Assistant Commissioners (AACs) also carried out checking in their respective areas of jurisdiction and arrested dozens of people over violation of the Section 144 and opening of shops in violation of lockdown.

The Deputy Commissioner, Peshawar has reiterated his request to the people for restricting their movement to inside the four walls of their houses to extend cooperation to the administration, otherwise legal proceedings would be initiated against them.