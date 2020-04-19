UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

164 More Arrested Over Violation Of Section 144, Lockdown

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 10:40 PM

164 more arrested over violation of Section 144, lockdown

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :District administration Peshawar arrested 164 more in crackdown on the violators of the Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (Cr.PC), violation of lockdown and roaming in bazaars without any justification.

The fresh arrests have reached the tally of the arrested persons during last three days to 511, said a press release issued here Sunday.

In this connection Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar carried out checking in Khyber Bazaar and Kissa Khwani along with Assistant Commissioner (AC) Nauman Ali Shah and nabbed several persons under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) over violation of the Section 144 of Cr.

PC.

Similarly, other ACs including Dr. Ihtesham-ul-Haq, Islahuddin and Rizwana Dar also arrested large number of people from Charsadda Road, G.T.Road, Bara Road and Pishtakhara while Additional Assistant Commissioners (AACs) also carried out checking in their respective areas of jurisdiction and arrested dozens of people over violation of the Section 144 and opening of shops in violation of lockdown.

The Deputy Commissioner, Peshawar has reiterated his request to the people for restricting their movement to inside the four walls of their houses to extend cooperation to the administration, otherwise legal proceedings would be initiated against them.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Road Charsadda Criminals Sunday From

Recent Stories

ERC begins &quot;Your Medicine to Your Home&quot; ..

30 minutes ago

UAE researchers, scientists to produce vital medic ..

30 minutes ago

UAE extends appreciation to Switzerland for displa ..

45 minutes ago

Dubai Future Council for Health and Well-being dis ..

45 minutes ago

Etihad Airways catering provides meals for people ..

1 hour ago

Medical check-ups rolled out for over 10,000 RAKEZ ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.