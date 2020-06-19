UrduPoint.com
164 More Corona Positive Cases Reported In Balochistan

Fri 19th June 2020 | 11:20 PM

164 more corona positive cases reported in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :About 164 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 9162 in the province on Friday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 91,107 people were screened for the virus till June 19, out of which 164 more were reported positive.

As many as 3289 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 100 deaths were reported due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

