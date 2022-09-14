164 new cases of dengue in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :About 164 new cases of dengue virus were reported in Punjab on Wednesday while no loss of life was recorded.

According to the health department, a total of 2,550 cases have been reported so far during the current year while four people died of the virus and 612 patients are under treatment in different hospitals of the province.

The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department reported 63 cases in Rawalpindi, 67 in Lahore, 13 in Gujranwala, one each in Multan, Okara, Rajanpur, Sargodha, Toba Tek Singh, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalnagar, Chakwal and Attock, two each in Sahiwal,Khanewal, Vehari, Faisalabad and one case has been reported in Gujrat.

An anti-dengue squad under the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) killed dengue larvae at 2,602 places in the province during a daily based surveillance.

The squad conducted surveillance at 414,908 indoor and 110,417 outdoor places in different places.

The P&SHD urged people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment cleanand dry to protect themselves from dengue.