UrduPoint.com

1,64,000 Children To Be Vaccinated In North Waziristan, Bannu

Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2022 | 11:40 AM

1,64,000 children to be vaccinated in North Waziristan, Bannu

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :More than 1,64,000 children under five years of age would be vaccinated against crippling polio disease in North Waziristan and Bannu districts.

Following a report of a polio case in North Waziristan, a two days special anti-polio campaign was started in North Waziristan and Bannu district on Thursday where 1,64,000 children under five years of age would be administered oral polio vaccines.

Expanded Program for Immunization officials told APP that vaccination campaign has been started in all tehsils of both these districts after provision of vaccines.

The vaccinators have started a door to door campaign and are administering Oral Polio Vaccines (OPVs) to kids below five years of age under foolproof security arrangements.

The campaign is being monitored by Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners besides officials of Health Departments.

Related Topics

Bannu North Waziristan Polio Oral All

Recent Stories

Any attempt to break CPEC will not succeed: Wang W ..

Any attempt to break CPEC will not succeed: Wang Wenbin

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28th April 2022

2 hours ago
 Greece to Pay for Russian Gas in May, Expects No S ..

Greece to Pay for Russian Gas in May, Expects No Supply Disruptions - Athens

11 hours ago
 US House Passes Resolution Urging Russia to Releas ..

US House Passes Resolution Urging Russia to Release Convicted Spy Paul Whelan

11 hours ago
 Yaroshenko Says His Health 'Not Very Good,' as He ..

Yaroshenko Says His Health 'Not Very Good,' as He Was Tortured in US

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.