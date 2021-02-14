UrduPoint.com
16.45 Mln Children Vaccinated Against Typhoid

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 09:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :As many as 1,645,269 children of nine months to 15 years were administered anti-typhoid vaccine during the ongoing typhoid vaccination campaign in urban areas of the district.

This was told in a daily review meeting of typhoid vaccination campaign held with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali in the chair on Sunday.

CEO Health Dr Mushtaq Sipra, District Health Office Dr Bilal Ahmed, and other officials of the health department were present.

The UNICEF representative Dr. Habib Laghari briefed the participants about implementation of the campaign.

Dr Bilal said that 999 teams were participating in the drive to complete the task of vaccination.

He said that on the first day of the campaign 147,446 children were inoculated, on second day 163,987, on the third day 166,789, on fourth day 159,826, on fifth day 149,062, on sixth day 153,072, on seventh day 149,351, on eighth day 143,076, on ninth day 142,873, on tenth day 136,258 and on eleventh day 133,429 children were vaccinated against typhoid.

The Deputy Commissioner ordered for doing all-out efforts to achieve 100 percent results of the campaign according to the plan till 15th of this month.

