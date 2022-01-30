1647 new Corona cases confirmed in KP

UrduPoint.com

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :Coronavirus is increasing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 1647 new cases reported from the province during the last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Sunday.

With 1647 new cases, the number of total active Corona cases has climbed to 10737 in the province.

Two more persons have also died during the period reaching the toll from the disease to 5998.

As many as 12448 new tests were conducted in the province, out of which 1647 proved positive for Coronavirus. During the same period as many as 892 patients have also recovered from the disease.

