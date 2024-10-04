164th PESSI governing body meeting held

The 164th meeting of the governing body of the Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) was held at the Social Security Head Office on Friday, in which various decisions related to administrative matters were taken

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) The 164th meeting of the governing body of the Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) was held at the Social Security Head Office on Friday, in which various decisions related to administrative matters were taken.

The meeting was chaired by Provincial Minister for Labour and Chairman of Governing Body Faisal Ayub Khokhar, while Secretary Labour Naeem Ghous, Commissioner Social Security Muhammad Ali and representatives from the Labor and Employers, Finance, Specialised Healthcare, Medical education and Industries Departments attended the meeting.

The governing body approved the position of nutrition at the Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen Institute of Cardiology Hospital and agreed to appoint a deputation officer for the position of director general (Finance Wing) to enhance financial affairs and transparency in the institution. To improve administrative matters, the purchase of 15 new vehicles and five motorcycles for hospitals, dispensaries, and offices was also approved.

Considering transparency, PEPRA regulations, and drug rules, the governing body also approved the procurement of medicines for the year 2024-25 and the construction of a high-rise building at the Social Security Head Office, along with the appointment of a financial consultant. The establishment of a Dental Department in various Social Security hospitals and the approval of two dental surgeon positions were also granted. Service regulations for endocrinologists, gastroenterologists, anesthetists and nuclear medicine specialists were approved. The approval for four positions of Deputy Director (Admin) for the Directorates in Okara, Shahkot, Jhelum and Mandi Bahauddin was also granted. To facilitate and ease services for workers, the upgrade of the Social Security Dispensary (CTM) in Multan was approved, with plans to convert it into a medical center.

Chairman of the Governing Body PESSI said that all possible measures were being taken for welfare of workers.