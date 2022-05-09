UrduPoint.com

165 Child Beggars Taken Into Protective Custody

Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2022 | 04:40 PM

165 child beggars taken into protective custody

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) rescued more than 165 beggar children from across the provincial capital and took them into protective custody during a week-long operation.

In a press statement issued here on Monday, CPWP Chairperson Sarah Ahmed said that child rescue operations were carried out at various points of the city on daily basis, which resulted in a clear decrease in child beggary on the main roads. She added that around 130 beggar boys and 35 beggar girls were taken into custody during the operation.

The chairperson said that a total of 756 beggars, destitute and neglected children were taken into custody from other districts during April.

The detained children would be produced in the child protection court for legal custody of the destitute and neglected children.

The CPWB chairperson said that due to continuation of rescue operations, the number of begging children was declining. She added that rescue operations were under way in the limits of all district offices of CPWB in Punjab. The public could report child beggary on the helpline 1121 of the Child Protection Bureau, she added.

