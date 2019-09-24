165 drug peddlers held in three days in Lahore

The Lahore Police in its crackdown against drug peddlers around the educational institutions of the city, arrested 165 accused during the last three days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :The Lahore Police in its crackdown against drug peddlers around the educational institutions of the city, arrested 165 accused during the last three days.

As per details, city division police registered 42 cases, Cantonment division 40 and civil lines division 14, Sadar division 38, Iqbal Town division 14 where as Model Town division 17 cases during the crackdown.

The police also arrested notorious drug peddler - Zulfiqar alias Bhutto from outside of Baghbanpura educational institution.

DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan said that officers of Lahore police were giving special lectures in different educational institutions to create awareness among students about the hazard of using drugs and narcotics.

He said that eradication of drugs from all educational institutions and their surroundings as well as all cities areas was top priority of the police department.

He said that no leniency would be shown to those who were involved in supplying narcotics in educational institutions and the young generation.