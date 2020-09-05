165 gangs busted during six months

The Regional Police have busted 165 gangs during a crackdown against criminals across the region in last six months

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :The Regional Police have busted 165 gangs during a crackdown against criminals across the region in last six months.

In line with special directives of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmed Khan, the police of Multan, Khanewal, Vehari and Lodhran launched crack down against criminals in order to made a crime free society.

The police arrested 601 criminals of 195 gangs during the last six months.

Spokesman of Regional Police Office said that police have also recovered looted valuables of worth over Rs 35 from their possession while hundreds of illegal weapons have also been recovered during the crack down.

The Regional Police officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmed Khan directed officers of all districts to continue crack down without any discrimination.