(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) discarded 165 liter adulterated milk seized from various vehicles here on Friday.

A PFA spokesman said the PFA teams examined 7,195 liters milk loaded in various vehiclesto supply milk shops and hotels.

The PFA teams found 165 liter adulterated milk and discarded it, he added.