165 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (PP&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Tuesday said that 165 dengue patients were reported across Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In a press statement, he elaborated that 126 patients were reported in Lahore, 24 in Rawalpindi, four in Gujrat, two each in Attock, Faisalabad, Nankana Sahib and Sialkot, while respectively each dengue patient was reported from Sheikhupura, Dera Ghazi Khan and Rahim Yar Khan.

He said this year 2,587 confirmed cases including 2,013 from Lahore had been reported from Punjab. At present a total of 319 patients including 170 in Lahore were admitted across Punjab.

The secretary mentioned that during the last 24 hours, 347,550 indoor and 66,476 outdoor locations were checked across Punjab and dengue larvae were destroyed from 1,348 locations.

In Lahore 50,330 indoor and 7,471 places were checked for dengue larvae and 906 positive containers were destroyed.

Imran Sikandar said that precautionary measures against dengue should also be taken, besides of taking precautionary measures against Corona epidemic. He appealed to all the religious scholars of Punjab to inform the worshipers coming to mosques about the prevention of dengue further said do not allow the storage of water at indoor and outdoor places; as hygiene can prevent dengue mosquito breeding. Be a responsible citizen by keeping your surroundings neat and clean.

He further said that the public was requested to extend full cooperation to the health department teams if they come to your home or business centres for the checking of dengue larvae, as dengue can be very fatal and was a very dangerous fever, which can cause death

