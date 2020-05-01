UrduPoint.com
165 Profiteers Fined In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 08:28 PM

Price Control Magistrates have imposed fine of Rs.221400 on 65 profiteers during last 24 hours besides getting cases registered against 20 shopkeepers on sheer violation of Price Control Act

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :Price Control Magistrates have imposed fine of Rs.221400 on 65 profiteers during last 24 hours besides getting cases registered against 20 shopkeepers on sheer violation of Price Control Act.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali said here on Friday that 35 price control magistrates were active in markets of the district and they inspected 2345 shops.

They found 165 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging. Therefore, magistrates imposed fine of Rs.221400 on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering.

Meanwhile, price control magistrates also got cases registered against 20 other shopkeepers on sheer violation of price control act.

