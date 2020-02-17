UrduPoint.com
1.650 Kg Hashish Seized, 8 Arrested In Faisalabad

Mon 17th February 2020 | 04:15 PM

1.650 Kg Hashish seized, 8 arrested in Faisalabad

Police have arrested eight (8) accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :Police have arrested eight (8) accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

Range Police said Monday that in drive against drug pushers and criminals, teams of different police station had conducted raids at various place under their jurisdiction and arrested 8 accused recovering 1.

650 Kilograms Hashish, 40 bottles of liquor, 2 Pistols 30 bore and 2 Kalashnikovs from them.

They were: Usman, Shahzad, Munir Abbas, Iftikhar Ahmad, Javed Iqbal, Hamad Altaf.

Police had registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

