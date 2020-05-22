1652 police personnel to perform security duties on Eid in Attock

Attock police have chalked out a comprehensive plan for security during Eidul Fitr under which 1652 officials would perform duty around worship places during Eid prayers

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Attock police have chalked out a comprehensive plan for security during Eidul Fitr under which 1652 officials would perform duty around worship places during Eid prayers.

Police have also finalized a comprehensive security and patrolling plan on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr besides augmenting security at public and worship places and important buildings to thwart any untoward incident.

As per the plan, police would guard as many as 346 worship places for Eid prayers including 322 Mosques and Imambargahs and 24 open places to provide security to worshippers.

The security plan has been chalked out in collaboration with district administration and other law enforcement agencies and elaborated measures were planned for security outside all Mosques and Imambargahs and exit and entry points of the district.

DPO Khalid Hamdani directed all police officials to remain on high alert and fully prepared to avert any untoward situation during Eid days. "All police officers have also been directed to personally patrol the areas of their jurisdiction to ensure the implementation of security measures".

Walk through gates should be installed in open places besides establishing car parking away from gathering places. No person or organization could collect fatrana without prior permission from the district administration as National Action Plan must be implemented in true spirit.