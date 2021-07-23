16,52-ton waste of sacrificial animals removed in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) removed 1,652 tons of waste material of sacrificed animals from the city during three days of Eid-ul-Azha.

FWMC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kashif Awan said on Friday that the company received 6,180 complaints from citizens during the Eid days including 2,933 on the first day, 2,597 on the second day and 650 complaints were received on the third day.

He said that 95 per cent of the complaints had been redressed till date.

He said that after removal of offal and entrails of sacrificed animals, the FWMC workers also had started washing and cleaning of the city roads.

He said that Sheikhupura Road had been washed, while the operation was under way currently.