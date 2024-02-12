16521 power pilferers nabbed during six months

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 16521 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in the ongoing crackdown against pilferers from last six month, MEPCO official said on Monday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces launched a special crackdown against power pilferers to minimize line losses and to prevent power theft across the region from September 07, 2023. During the crackdown, the teams raided at different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and DG Khan and nabbed 16521 power pilferers and got registered FIRs against 15843 while 11923 pilferers have also been arrested so far.

A sum of over Rs 1.79 billion fine has been imposed on the pilferers out of which Rs 653 millon fine has also been recovered from the pilferers for stealing 26 million electricity units.

Meanwhile, departmental action has also been taken against 30 Mepco employees over their involvement in power pilferage and facilitating the pilferers.

The action has been taken against the power pilferers over Involvement in body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.