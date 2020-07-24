UrduPoint.com
16527 COVID-19 Suspects Visit Quarantine Facilities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 08:53 PM

Around 16527 COVID-19 suspects have so far been brought to the quarantine facilities of the district,out of which 5825 cases were tested positive who were provided the required treatment and 5217 patients discharged after recovery

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Around 16527 COVID-19 suspects have so far been brought to the quarantine facilities of the district,out of which 5825 cases were tested positive who were provided the required treatment and 5217 patients discharged after recovery.

According to daily situation report issued by Directorate of Public Relations(DPR)Punjab,results of 216 people were awaited while 10769 were declared negative.

"Presently 104 COVID-19 confirmed patients were admitted in various quarantine facilities of the district while 230 patients were quarantined in isolation at homes.

The 274 were died while only 14 patients were reported at district C centers during last 24 years,he added.

Meanwhile Chief Executive Officer Health Authority Dr Sohail Chaudary talking to APP said that the number of coronavirus cases have considerably decreased due to the government and medical teams efforts.

He said that number of people recovering from the virus rapidly and only few cases were being reported on daily basis due to govt effective policy .

