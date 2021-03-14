1653 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Another 1653 cases of coronavirus with 21 deaths were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province swelled to 185,468 with recoveries of 169,752 patients and total deaths 5,752.

The P&SHD confirmed that 973 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 2 in Kasur, 1 in Nankana Sahib, 14 in Sheikhupura, 73 in Rawalpindi, 2 in Chakwal, 30 in Jehlum, 81 in Gujranwala, 30 in Mandi Bahauddin, 6 in Narowal, 12 in Hafizabad, 76 in Sialkot, 66 in Gujrat, 96 in Faisalabad, 9 in Toba Tek Singh, 23 in Chiniot, 2 in Jhang, 22 in Sargodha, 7 in Bhakkar, 27 in Khushab, 22 in Multan, 2 in Vehari, 1 in Khanewal, 1 in Lodhran, 8 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 4 in Layyah, 1 in Rajanpur, 11 in Bahawalpur, 2 in Bahawalnagar, 19 in Rahimyar Khan, 18 in Okara, 1 in Pakpattan and 11 in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department has so far conducted 3,513,173 tests for COVID-19.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.