165,523 PSVs fined during current year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has fined 165,523 public service vehicles involved in non-completion of routes, misbehavior with passengers and overloading.

"Strict action will be taken against those transporters violating traffic routes. The purpose is to provide better traffic facilities to the citizen," said Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed on Sunday while reviewing special report submitted by the Special Squads constituted for checking of route completion.

According to details ITP is utilizing all resources to facilitate the general public and not only issuing traffic violation tickets to the PSVs for over charging, misbehavior of driver/conductor and incompletion of route but also canceling the driving license of the PSVs drivers who found repeatedly involved in same violation.

He said that a total of 55,718 trucks, 21,386 buses, 28,589 Suzuki pick-ups, 23,191 passenger vans, 2524 cabs and 34115 other Public Service vehicles have been fined during the ongoing year.

Following directions of IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman said, the SSP (Traffic) said that Special squads have already been constituted to check the route violation and Traffic Help Line – 915(051-9261992,93 was established to resolve the public grievance well in time where every citizen can complain on the help line round the clock.

He said that the citizens can lodge their complaint regarding non-completion of routes, misbehavior with passengers or other traffic related issues at this ITP helpline.