165,523 PSVs Fined During Current Year

Mon 19th April 2021 | 07:01 PM

165,523 PSVs fined during current year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) had fined 165,523 public service vehicles for violating the rules and designated routes on the Federal capital's roads and avenues, Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed was told on Monday.

He was chairing a meeting, held here to review a report of the dedicated squads, constituted for ensuring route completion of the PSVs, and monitoring traffic rules violations committed by the public transporters such as misbehave with passengers and overloading.

The SSP was informed that a total of 55,718 trucks, 21,386 buses, 28,589 Suzuki pick-ups, 23,191 passenger vans, 2524 cabs and 34115 other Public Service vehicles were fined during the ongoing year.

He stressed that strict action would be taken against those transporters who were violating traffic routes. "The purpose is to provide better traffic facilities to the citizen," he observed.

The SSP (Traffic) noted that Special squads were formed to check the route violation, whereas Traffic Help Line 915(051-9261992,93 was established to resolve the public grievance well in time and round the clock.

He said the motorists-friendly initiatives were being taken in line with directions of Inspector General Police Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman.

Farrukh Rasheed urged the citizens to inform ITP about non-completion of routes, misbehavior of the public transport drivers with passengers or any other traffic related issues through its helpline.

More Stories From Pakistan

