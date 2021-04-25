165,523 PSVs fined during current year

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has fined 165,523 public service vehicles (PSVs) for violating the rules and designated routes on the Federal capital's roads and avenues during the current year, said its senior officer.

Talking to APP, he said a total of 55,718 trucks, 21,386 buses, 28,589 Suzuki pick-ups, 23,191 passenger vans, 2524 cabs and 34115 other public transporters were fined during the first four months of this year.

He said strict action was being taken against those transporters who were violating traffic routes. "The main objective of those actions is to provide better traffic facilities to the citizen," he added.

He said special squads were formed to check the route violation, whereas Traffic Help Line – 915(051-9261992,93 was established to resolve the public grievance well in time and round the clock.

He said the motorists-friendly initiatives were being taken in line with directions of Inspector General Police Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman.

The senior officer urged the citizens to inform ITP about non-completion of routes, misbehavior of the public transport drivers with passengers or any other traffic related issues through its helpline.