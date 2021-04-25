UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

165,523 PSVs Fined During Current Year

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 01:30 PM

165,523 PSVs fined during current year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has fined 165,523 public service vehicles (PSVs) for violating the rules and designated routes on the Federal capital's roads and avenues during the current year, said its senior officer.

Talking to APP, he said a total of 55,718 trucks, 21,386 buses, 28,589 Suzuki pick-ups, 23,191 passenger vans, 2524 cabs and 34115 other public transporters were fined during the first four months of this year.

He said strict action was being taken against those transporters who were violating traffic routes. "The main objective of those actions is to provide better traffic facilities to the citizen," he added.

He said special squads were formed to check the route violation, whereas Traffic Help Line – 915(051-9261992,93 was established to resolve the public grievance well in time and round the clock.

He said the motorists-friendly initiatives were being taken in line with directions of Inspector General Police Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman.

The senior officer urged the citizens to inform ITP about non-completion of routes, misbehavior of the public transport drivers with passengers or any other traffic related issues through its helpline.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Vehicles Traffic Suzuki

Recent Stories

Charity art auction raises AED36.6 million for â€˜ ..

2 hours ago

Local Press: UAE&#039;s &#039;AIM for Climate&#039 ..

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Ministry of Economy working on new legislation to ..

13 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Egyptian president review conso ..

13 hours ago

RugbyU: French Top 14 table

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.