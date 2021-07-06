1656 teachers transferred under e-transfer policy: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education (E&SE) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahram Khan Tarakai Tuesday said 1656 teachers have been transferred in 27 days under e-transfer policy out of 3033 applications received by the department.

Addressing a press conference flanked by Secretary E&SE Yahya Akhunzada and Director Hafiz Ibrahim, Shahram Tarakai said that e-transfer police was introduced on June 9 and till date 1656 teachers were transferred under the policy.

Transfer was the biggest issue of the teachers' community that has been made transparent through e-transfer. Now, he said the transfer would require no recommendation as a teacher who wanted to be transferred could only apply through online application, said Shahram Tarakai.

Shahram Tarakai stressed upon parents to persuade their children to focus on studies as the government has decided to hold examinations this year at all cost according to the date announced. The government has finalized all the necessary arrangements for holding examinations under strict observation of SOPs against COVID.

He said that government has decided to utilize summer vacation by keeping the school timings from 07:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. for studies at schools. He said the decision regarding summer vacations would be taken after close monitoring of the temperature on a daily and weekly basis.

He said the examinations of class 10th and 12th would start from July 10 and then after a gap of one week the examination of 9th and 11 classes would take place. The examinations would be conducted only in selected subjects that have already been announced.

Tarakai further informed that a hefty amount of Rs 3 billion has been allocated to provide furniture at all schools across the province that would facilitate around 1.1 million students across KP.

Under Early Childhood Education, he said 1000 rooms were being constructed in Primary schools adding during the next year at least 2000 more such rooms would be constructed to encourage children towards schooling.

The minister said that the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was taking tangible measures for the promotion of education as Elementary and Secondary Education Department (E&SE) has decided to hire 3000 school leaders who would ensure quality education to the students by supporting and mentoring the teaching staff.

According to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said one system of education for all, in terms of curriculum, medium of instruction and common platform for assessment, will create an equal opportunity of jobs for all, mitigate class differences and lead to economic prosperity. This will soon be implemented, the Minister said.

To increase enrolment in schools, "Double Shift Schools" have been started in KP that would lead to increase in the literacy rate. The move aimed at maximum utilization of school buildings to enable education to extra number of student in minimum time.

He continued that "no more hefty school bags" policy would be adopted to eliminate the possibility of deformation and spinal abnormalities in school students caused by the excessive weight of their school bags.