16.5kg hashish seized from three drug peddlers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Police arrested three drug peddlers, including a woman, and seized 16.5kg hashish from their possession on Wednesday.

According to a police report, drug peddler Haleem was arrested from Mehndi Mohala and 13.2kg hashish was recovered from his hideout.

Meanwhile, Shamim Bibi was arrested with 1.5kg hashish from Nankana road andSandalbar police arrested Arshad and seized 1.5kg hashish.