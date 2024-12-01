Open Menu

166 Absconders Involved In Heinous Crime Held

Sumaira FH Published December 01, 2024 | 07:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police arrested 166 absconders, proclaimed offenders and target offenders involved in heinous crimes during the ongoing week.

A public relations officer told APP that special tasks were assigned to all senior police officials to ensure the arrest of proclaimed offenders and absconders involved in different criminal activities in the Federal capital.

During the crackdown, the Islamabad Police teams have arrested a66 absconders, proclaimed offenders and target offenders including 55 from category-A during the ongoing week.

DIG Syed Ali Raza said that the Islamabad Police is taking all possible steps to eradicate the crime from the city and those involved in heinous crimes and illegal activities will be dealt with iron hands.

Safety of the lives and property of the citizens is the foremost priority of Islamabad Capital Police, he added.

Citizens are also requested to cooperate with police during the checking process and inform police about any suspicious activity around them through the emergency helpline Pucar-15.

