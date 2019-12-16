UrduPoint.com
166 Employees Of Irrigation Department Transferred: Liaqat Khattak

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 08:32 PM

166 employees of irrigation department transferred: Liaqat Khattak

Provincial Minister for Irrigation Liaqat Khattak ordered massive reshuffle in different cadres of irrigation department

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Irrigation Liaqat Khattak ordered massive reshuffle in different cadres of irrigation department.

The irrigation department has transferred and posted 166 employees of various cadres to different places, said a notification issued here on Monday.

Among the replaced employees included 102 Sub-Engineers, 17 computer operators, 12 Assistants, 21 Zilladrs and 14 senior clerks.

