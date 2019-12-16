166 employees of irrigation department transferred: Liaqat Khattak

Provincial Minister for Irrigation Liaqat Khattak ordered massive reshuffle in different cadres of irrigation department

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 )

The irrigation department has transferred and posted 166 employees of various cadres to different places, said a notification issued here on Monday.

Among the replaced employees included 102 Sub-Engineers, 17 computer operators, 12 Assistants, 21 Zilladrs and 14 senior clerks.