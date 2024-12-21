Open Menu

166 Farmers Get Agriculture Machinery Under Mechanical Farming Program

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 21, 2024 | 04:50 PM

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) In a landmark effort to promote agricultural development and farmer prosperity, the Agricultural Engineering Department organized a grand event at the District Council Hall, Lodhran, for the balloting of agricultural machinery and equipment.

The ceremony was attended by Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Shazia Hayat Tareen, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Lubna Nazir, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Syed Waseem Hassan, and Assistant Commissioner Ashraf Saleh. A total of 225 applications were received from across the district, out of which 166 were deemed eligible, while 58 were declared ineligible. Progressive farmers drew Names of successful candidates through a transparent balloting process.

MPA Shazia Hayat Tareen, while addressing the gathering, highlighted the Punjab Chief Minister’s Mechanical Farming Program. She revealed that the government was providing up to 60 percent subsidy for the purchase of 35 types of agricultural tools and machinery worth billions of rupees.

“A farmer could avail a subsidy of up to Rs. 500,000 and purchase agricultural equipment according to his needs,” she explained.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Lubna Nazir underscored the importance of mechanized farming, stating, “The use of modern agricultural machinery will save time and energy while significantly boosting crop yields.” She described the initiative as a reflection of the Punjab government’s farmer-centric policies and a key component of the revolutionary Transforming Punjab Agriculture Plan spearheaded by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

ADCR Syed Waseem Hassan reiterated the government’s commitment to farmer welfare, emphasizing that agriculture remains a top priority for the Punjab administration. Assistant Director of Agricultural Engineering, Shakeel Anwar, shared details of the balloting process, noting that 18 successful candidates were selected from six centers across the district, with nine waiting-list candidates named from each center.

