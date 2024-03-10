166 NH&MP Officers Promoted
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2024 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Federal Secretary for Communications, Ali Sher Mehsud, Additional Inspector General (South Region) Munir Sheikh and Deputy Inspector General (Establishment and Discipline) Dar Ali Khattak on Sunday chaired the meetings of the Departmental Promotion Committee, held at the Ministry of Communications and National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP), Central Police Office here.
In these meetings, 166 officers from different ranks were promoted to the next ranks. It was formally approved by Secretary Communications and Inspector General, NH&MP Salman Chaudhry, said a press release.
A meeting of the Departmental Promotion Committee was held under the chairmanship of the Federal Secretary for Communications in which 10 Deputy Superintendent of Police (Grade-17) were promoted to the rank of Superintendent of Police (Grade-18).
In another meeting, which was held at Central Police Office Islamabad under the chairmanship of Additional IG (South Region) 45 Inspectors (Grade-16) were promoted to Deputy Superintendents of Police (Grade-17).
The third meeting was also held at the Central Police office under the chairmanship of DIG (Establishment and Discipline), 111 Sub Inspectors (Grade-14) were promoted to Inspector (Grade-16).
Promotions of officers are done based on seniority and merit as per rules.
The Secretary Communications and IG NH&MP, Salman Chaudhry congratulated the promoted officers, emphasizing that their promotions were recognition of their excellent performance.
Additionally, it's commendable that the Secretary Communications and IG NH&MP encouraged the promoted officers to continue working hard with dedication for the betterment of the department and to uphold traffic discipline for safer highways and motorways.
Overall, these promotions reflect the commitment to recognizing and rewarding deserving officers within the NH&MP, with the expectation that they will continue to serve the commuters with devotion, honesty, and professionalism.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024
PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats
Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues
Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries
Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FESCO to ensure uninterrupted power supply in Ramazan4 minutes ago
-
Film director Masood Pervez remembered4 minutes ago
-
Marri welcomes Saudi government's investment to set up refineries4 minutes ago
-
CM takes notice of student torture in Sargodha4 minutes ago
-
Clothes shop gutted4 minutes ago
-
SU Vice Chancellor condoles death of faculty member's mother4 minutes ago
-
BISP utilizes social media platforms for public awareness about schemes4 minutes ago
-
PUJ (Dastoor) Sargodha office-bearers take oath14 minutes ago
-
VC Agri University visits research farm at Mardan14 minutes ago
-
Travellers Turmoil: Dumping Station at Liaquat Bagh sparks outcry14 minutes ago
-
Avari Hotels launches Avari Xpress Skardu, Avari Boutique in Gujranwala24 minutes ago
-
Professional beggars rush to markets in Rawalpindi24 minutes ago