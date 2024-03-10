166 NH&MP officers promoted

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Federal Secretary for Communications, Ali Sher Mehsud, Additional Inspector General (South Region) Munir Sheikh and Deputy Inspector General (Establishment and Discipline) Dar Ali Khattak on Sunday chaired the meetings of the Departmental Promotion Committee, held at the Ministry of Communications and National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP), Central Police Office here.

In these meetings, 166 officers from different ranks were promoted to the next ranks. It was formally approved by Secretary Communications and Inspector General, NH&MP Salman Chaudhry, said a press release.

A meeting of the Departmental Promotion Committee was held under the chairmanship of the Federal Secretary for Communications in which 10 Deputy Superintendent of Police (Grade-17) were promoted to the rank of Superintendent of Police (Grade-18).

In another meeting, which was held at Central Police Office Islamabad under the chairmanship of Additional IG (South Region) 45 Inspectors (Grade-16) were promoted to Deputy Superintendents of Police (Grade-17).

The third meeting was also held at the Central Police office under the chairmanship of DIG (Establishment and Discipline), 111 Sub Inspectors (Grade-14) were promoted to Inspector (Grade-16).

Promotions of officers are done based on seniority and merit as per rules.

The Secretary Communications and IG NH&MP, Salman Chaudhry congratulated the promoted officers, emphasizing that their promotions were recognition of their excellent performance.

Additionally, it's commendable that the Secretary Communications and IG NH&MP encouraged the promoted officers to continue working hard with dedication for the betterment of the department and to uphold traffic discipline for safer highways and motorways.

Overall, these promotions reflect the commitment to recognizing and rewarding deserving officers within the NH&MP, with the expectation that they will continue to serve the commuters with devotion, honesty, and professionalism.