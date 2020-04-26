166 shopkeepers arrested over violation of lockdown

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :District administration Peshawar has arrested 166 shopkeepers over violation of lockdown announced by the provincial government for the prevention of the spread of coronavirus pandemic in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a press release issued here Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Peshawar Mohammad Ali Asghar along with Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Ishfaq Khan and Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Nauman Ali Shah a large number of persons during a visit to Shuaba Bazaar, Namak Mandi, Dabgari, Hashtnagri and Vegetable Market at Firdous Bazaar.

Similarly, the Assistant Commissioner (AC) City, Sara Rehman carried out checking of bazaars inside the city and arrested several persons for violation of lockdown and keeping their shops opened while AC Saddar, Islahuddin checked bazaars on Inqilab Road and Phandu Road, AC (Shah Alam) Dr.

Ihtesham-ul-Haq arrested several persons from Charsadda Road.

Furthermore, all Additional Assistant Commissioners (AACs) inspected bazaars in their respective areas of jurisdiction and collectively arrested 166 persons over violation of the lockdown and keeping their shops opened despite ban.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar has urged upon the traders and shopkeepers to close their shops till 4:00 P.M. and follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) announced by the government. He also appealed the general public to avoid unnecessary movement outside their house and extend cooperation to district administration in the prevention of the spread of coronavirus.